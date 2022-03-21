Cop uses stun gun on Black DoorDash driver who wanted the officer's supervisor (video)

A DoorDash delivery driver, Delane Gordon, was stopped by a cop in Tennessee for allegedly speeding. When Gordon, who is Black, calmly said he didn't want to get out of the car because he felt uncomfortable, and asked to speak to the officer's supervisor, the cop grabbed him and aggressively tried to force him out of the car. He then shot Gordon with a stun gun.

Video footage taken by Gordon (below) shows the hostile cop screaming "Get out!" while aiming a stun gun at the driver.

"You can't do that, officer, because I called for your supervisor," Gordon said, while the cop kept repeating "Get out!"

"Sir, I don't feel comfortable. Please get your supervisor," Gordon said.

"I don't give a shit what your want. I said get out!"

While the cop — whose name still hasn't been released by his police department in Collegedale — reached into the car and manhandled Gordon, Gordon said, "It's all on tape. Please don't hurt me. Please stop. … This is not lawful." This line seemed to trigger the unhinged officer, who then used his stun gun on the passive driver:

NEW: Attorney Ryan Wheeler just held a press conference about the Collegedale PD Traffic Stop that DA Pinkston is asking for an investigation on.



Wheeler's client, Delane Gordon, who is the Door Dash driver stopped in this video, was standing by his side. pic.twitter.com/LPVZnkJVyy — Eric Benninghoff News (@EricBenninghoff) March 18, 2022

From HuffPost: