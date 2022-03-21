Driver flies a Tesla as if it's a spacecraft, then crashes and runs away (video)

Carla Sinclair

A driver in Los Angeles rented a Tesla and performed an incredible but "dangerous jump stunt," according to the LAPD, causing the car to fly down the street for a long stretch before touching ground (see videos below). Upon landing, the Tesla proceeded to crash into two parked cars and some trash cans before coming to a stop. The reckless pilot quickly disembarked and ran away before anyone, including police, could identify them.