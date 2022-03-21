Remote work's here to stay, so upgrade your video chats for $59

Spring of 2020 was a turning point (for obvious reasons). Suddenly, people realized all kinds of things: how germ-ridden most surfaces are, how far apart six feet actually is, and most strikingly for many workers, just how clueless they were about video conference technology.

The world of work looks dramatically different today, with many companies opting for at least a partially remote schedule. But let's face it. Most of us still aren't that savvy when it comes to the video conference technology needed to make that happen. That's where Vivomeetings comes in, and one-year subscriptions are on sale now for $59.

Vivomeetings is an easy-to-use video conferencing platform with an intuitive interface — even the biggest technophobes in your group will be able to figure out how it works! It's also available on mobile, so people can easily join meetings while on the go. With high-definition video and audio quality (you can stream up to 1080p) and a large conference capacity (up to 50 participants can join, either through their phone or online), it's an excellent option for work presentations, club gatherings, catch-ups with friends, and more. Plus, it's got essential security measures in place to make sure your meetings stay private and secure.

One of the best aspects of Vivomeetings is its AI transcription. It can be tough to remember all the critical information from your work conferences, and usually, even the most diligent note-taker misses some points. That's the massive upside of video conferencing versus getting together in person: With Vivomeetings, anyone can refer to the recording of the meeting (the platform allows for unlimited recordings!) or the resulting (clean and readable!) transcription to find out exactly what was said.

Of course, signing up for a video conferencing platform isn't always cheap, especially if you're looking for one with all the bells and whistles like Vivomeetings. But Vivomeetings maintains a low price point — and right now, it's particularly affordable. A one-year subscription to Vivomeetings is currently 17% off at $59.

