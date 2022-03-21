Similarities between Tolkien and Orwell

Superficially, Tolkien and Orwell pose in opposition: Tolkien the devout Catholic buried in English origins, Orwell the committed Socialist unraveling English outcomes. But much was shared, writes Darcy Moore, in abstract and detail alike.

· hatred of authoritarianism

· deep concern over the corruption of language and politics by lies, propaganda and poor writing

· propensity to value clarity of language and honesty of intentions

· vehement rejection of totalitarianism of any hue, left or right

· genuine belief in equality and democracy

· love of private life and all its pleasures and joys

· distaste for supervision and intrusion

Lidless eyes, all the way down.

On Tolkien and Orwell [darcymoore.net]