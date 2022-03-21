Watch: Ted Cruz seems to think sexual assault is just part of being a teen

Ted Cruz, father of two young daughters, seems to think holding a girl down, covering her mouth, and trying to rip off her clothes while a friend watches is a "teenage dating habit."

In a comment he made this morning during Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court, the Texas Senator said to Brown, "No one is going to inquire about your teenage dating habits," referring to Brett Kavanaugh's sexual assault allegations during his confirmation hearing in 2018. "No one is going to ask you, with mock severity, 'Do you like beer?'"

Despicable but not surprising, coming from someone who once said his aspiration was to "be in a teen tit film" and "take over the world."