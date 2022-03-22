Here's what happens when you forget to take mom's chicken out of the freezer (a 45-second comedy)

Comedian Daniel LaBelle, better known for his purely physical comedy videos (e.g., "How Animals Would Run If They Were People" and "Spiderman When He's at Home"), veers from the norm in his latest, "When Mom Asks You to Take the Chicken Out of the Freezer." Still incorporating his wonderfully amusing slapstick humor, LaBelle adds a more human element with extra ingredients in this 45-second sketch by acting the part of two characters: a forgetful gaming son and a mom who expects her chicken to be thawed when she comes home. I'm not sure what is funnier, his interpretation of how a frustrated mother speaks, the way she moves, or her facial expression when she sees what her son has done to her dinner.

@daniel.labelle When mom asks you to take the chicken out of the freezer. ♬ original sound – Daniel LaBelle