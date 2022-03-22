How Alfonso Cuaron directs a one-shot

As much as I love the Marvel films, they've kind of screwed up how cinema works. Hollywood can't neglect a lucrative formula, and since the Marvel cinematic universe is the most profitable franchise in the history of film, every executive in Tinseltown can't help but try their hand at copying Marvel's formula. Consequently, it's becoming increasingly difficult to find movies and directors that are willing to steer away from anodyne popcorn flicks designed to bilk billions from John Q Public. You'd almost have an easier time finding a dodo than an auteur in today's Hollywood.

Alfonso Cuaron is one of the few great directors left in Hollywood. With a distinct visual style that practically restrains the audience to their seats, Cuaron is a modern master of cinema. In the video embedded above, the Royal Ocean Film Society explores one of Cuaron's most impressive techniques that finds its way into almost every movie in his filmography: the one-shot.