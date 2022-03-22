Interview with a man who doesn't know anything about Critical Race Theory but is against it

Meet this distinguished gentleman, who understands that it is his civic duty to be informed about issues before making a judgment.

Interviewer

What's the most important issue in the governor's race here in Virginia?

Distinguished Gentleman

Getting back to the basics of teaching children. Not teaching them Critical Race Theory.

Interviewer

And what is Critical Race Theory?

Distinguished Gentleman

Well, I'm not going to get into the specifics of it because I don't understand it that much. But it's something that I don't — what little bit that I know I don't care for.

Interviewer

And what have you heard that you don't like?

Distinguished Gentleman

Well, I'm not gonna, uh, uh, you know, I don't uh, I don't, I don't have that much knowledge on it. But it's something that I'm not that I don't care for.