Interview with man whose car was wrecked by influencer bro's Tesla jump

Viral footage of a bro wrecking a rented Tesla for the likes has yet to lead to arrests. But here's the owner of one of the vehicles parked nearby, which was so badly damaged by the "douche jump" that it's an insurance write-off. He gives the driver a piece of his mind and asks for help replacing his sensible Subaru.

If you guys think it's not cool that youtubers go to your street and jump their teslas and wreck into people's cars in the middle of the night, I'd appreciate anything you have so that I can get back up and running again, thanks.

Elon, give him a Tesla.