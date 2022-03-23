Dog tries to stay calm but can't hide sneer when puppy plays with its toy

Carla Sinclair

Being the adult in the room, a golden retriever tries to act nonchalant while a puppy chews on their toy. But the annoyed dog, with bared teeth and a quivering snout, isn't good at hiding its high level of irritation. When the puppy notices and decides to back off, the retriever gives the puppy a stare, and then takes over the toy, pretending that nothing was ever wrong.