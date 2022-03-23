Nostrum peddler Dr. Mehmet Oz fired from President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition

When Donald Trump was elected president by losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, he appointed Dr. Mehmet Oz to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

Today Oz, who supports quack remedies such as homeopathic medicines for "aches, pains and common colds" and hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 was asked by President Biden to resign from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. The letter, which was sent from Biden's assistant, reads as follows:

Dear Dr. Oz, On behalf of President Biden, I am writing to request your resignation as a Member of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Please submit your resignation to me by the close of business today. Should we not receive your resignation, your position with the Council will be terminated effective 6:00 pm tonight. Thank you. Sincerely,

Gautam Raghavan

Assistant to the President

Director, White House Office of Presidential Personnel

Oz is furious, and in a Twitter video said he refuse to quit.