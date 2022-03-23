This comical contraption fed its creator a 5-course dinner without a hitch — but not even close for his friends (video)

Kinetic artist Joseph Herscher built a Rube Goldberg-style machine so that he could eat a five course meal without lifting a hand — and the contraption worked splendidly, as planned. The flung napkin landed perfectly on his chest, the flipped soup went down the hatch without a spill, the blowdryer shot salad straight into his mouth, and he even managed to survive a full-sized eclair shoved into his mouth without choking to death.

But when his friends tried to enjoy the same conveyor-belt dinner-for-one, well, let's just say it was not quite the same fine dining experience they may have imagined.