You know what they say: there can be only one Tinky-Winky.
This mashup of Teletubbies and the Highlander is surprisingly epic
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- better than the teletubbies
- highlander
- mash-ups
- mashups
- princes of the universe
- queen
- teletubbies
Dr. Strange 1978
Behold the Dr. Strange movie from the year of my birth, clearly set in an American NTSC Scarfolk. Correction: this was real, not the deranged ironic mashup I assumed it was. READ THE REST
This mash-up of Donna Summer and Danzig is fantastic
This is so good it could finally unite Boston and New Jersey together in peace. READ THE REST
How to convert a piano into a working bicycle BBQ
These are three of my favorite things, and I never thought they could be combined in such a perfect way. READ THE REST
Save 45% off this portable, durable Apple Watch charger
Twenty years ago, when the battery ran out on your watch, you'd have to find the time elsewhere. It was an inconvenience, sure, but not a big deal. However, the times and technology have changed since then. If you walk down the street, you're likely to encounter someone wearing a smartwatch. On the surface, it… READ THE REST
Find out why CNN says they'd choose this vacuum over a Dyson
The era of staying home is finally coming to a gradual end, and before you know it, it'll be the season of graduations, weddings, family get-togethers, and more. But with all this excitement means people going through your home, which means having to keep the fridge stocked and your home spotless. After all, the last thing you… READ THE REST
Remote work's here to stay, so upgrade your video chats for $59
Spring of 2020 was a turning point (for obvious reasons). Suddenly, people realized all kinds of things: how germ-ridden most surfaces are, how far apart six feet actually is, and most strikingly for many workers, just how clueless they were about video conference technology. The world of work looks dramatically different today, with many companies opting… READ THE REST