Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene says "yes," Zelensky is a "thug"

Speaking at a town hall in Georgia yesterday, Russian asset Marjorie Taylor Greene once again spoke her anti-democratic truth when answering a question from the audience.

Referring to Madison Cawthorne's pro-Putin stance that Ukraine's President Zelensky is a "thug" and that the "incredibly evil" Ukraine is "one of the most corrupt countries," the question on the Q&A card Greene was holding read, "Do you agree with Madison Cawthorne that Zelensky is corrupt and that the Ukrainian government is corrupt?"

To which Greene responded, "Yes and yes. That's an easy one."

Although the Georgia QAnon congresswoman will criticize Putin when backed into a corner, she — along with Cawthorne, Tucker Carlson, and the lot — persists in vilifying Zelensky and Ukraine any chance she gets.

Question: Do you agree with Madison Cawthorn that Zelenskyy is corrupt and that the Ukrainian government is corrupt?

Greene: Yes and yes pic.twitter.com/b3kWE6xJ3E — Acyn (@Acyn) March 22, 2022

Via Politico