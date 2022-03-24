Drunken trucker leaves "path of destruction" and one dead

One person is dead and four more injured after a seven-vehicle crash near Tacoma. One local described the scene as a "path of destruction" running for a mile down the I-5 highway. The driver of a semi-truck was arrested and charged with DUI and vehicular homicide.

Reyer said it is not exactly clear yet what happened, but that the semi driver was determined to be the person who caused the 7:45 a.m. collision that involved five cars and two semis.

In addition to the fatality, one person was in critical condition, two were in serious condition and one person was taken to a hospital as a precaution, the Tacoma Fire Department said. Two additional people were treated and released at the scene.