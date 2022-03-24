Henry Eats is an animation by Ben Wheele from 2003. It feels like a fever dream in animated form. Henry looks like a decaying brain with bits and pieces of a face attached to it. He eats little statue-like beings that come down a conveyor belt. Other creepy characters have unconventional meals as well. One dude has a sink spigot coming out of his head, which he uses to fill his coffee mug. This short film has no dialogue and features some truly demonic-looking creatures. Tune in for total strangeness.
Henry Eats: tune in for total strangeness
- animation
