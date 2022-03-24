Idaho governor says state abortion ban will harm victims of sexual assault—then signs it into law

Idaho's ban on abortion, passed in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade this summer, not only applies to victims of child rape and incest but allows rapists' families to sue their victims' abortion providers. Brad Little, Idaho's Republican governor, today said the ban was "unwise, unconstitutional and will harm victims of sexual assault." Then he signed it merrily into law.

"Ultimately, this legislation risks retraumatizing victims by affording monetary incentives to wrongdoers and family members of rapists," Mr. Little wrote. … The Idaho bill, which focuses on allowing family members to sue abortion providers, establishes a minimum award of $20,000 and legal fees. Lawsuits can be filed up to four years after an abortion.