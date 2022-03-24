Maury's show is coming to an end

It's been a while since I've played hooky, but I'm sure that I still know the ropes. Ducking responsibility is riding a bike; it's only really useful during childhood and is only implemented as an absolute necessity as an adult. The key to a successful day of hooky comes down to your choice of entertainment. And I don't care if you're Black, white, Asian, or purple; if either Maury or Jerry Springer wasn't on your watch list, you might as well have gone to school.

If you haven't already heard, Maury Povich's show is coming to a close after over 30 years, and I'm sad to report that deadbeat dads won.

I'm old enough to remember when Maury– locked in a vicious blood feud for ratings with the other 7000 day-time talk show hosts- had an array of topics beyond paternity cases and lie detector tests. However, since he and Jerry Springer emerged as the last survivors of the 90s talk show craze, Maury became complacent. Even though his repetitive "Oops, all paternity cases" style of content aged faster than bread, Maury did supply the internet with copious memes. And in the end, isn't that what America is all about?