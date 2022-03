MidJourney is a new art-making tool in closed beta. Though both mysterious and obvious—the output suggests AI-powered generative networks trained to perform style transfer—the results are breathtaking. Pictured above is "atomic explosion by Norman Rockwell", as posted by WeavingWithGan just an hour ago.

Below, some of my favorites so far posted:

Experimenting with #midjourney feedback loops (inspired by @jeromeherrcc).



1. Text prompt to generate a clean subject and palette: pic.twitter.com/tuArapqWHD — Matt DesLauriers (@mattdesl) March 22, 2022

Mandelbrot Fractal Sketches by Leonardo da Vinci, by #midjourney pic.twitter.com/LX1dgBaVvb — piterpasma (@piterpasma) March 20, 2022

The infinite shades of disgust 🤢#midjourney pic.twitter.com/DNV9PzzB8o — Frederik Vanhoutte – Winterbloed (@wblut) March 21, 2022

#midjourney hallucinating my work in a photorealistic style. pretty cool tech right here 🤩 pic.twitter.com/BPBYKFuzpP — VES3L (@VES3L) March 21, 2022

"a dream of the day when art emerges out of thin air, like the third dimension from flatland" #midjourney pic.twitter.com/TTdGXyY3Rn — Ben Kovach (@bendotk) March 18, 2022