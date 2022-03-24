NASA's animated "climate spiral" visualization really drives home how quickly global temperatures are rising

NASA's climate spiral visualization shows the changes in global temperatures from 1880 to 2021 compared to their averages. The animation makes it clear that human activities have increased global temperatures over time.

From NASA's Climate Change YouTube channel:

These temperatures are based on data from NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS). Anomalies are defined relative to a base period of 1951 to 1980. The data file used to create this visualization can be accessed here:

data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/tabledata_v4/GLB.Ts+dSST.csv. The "climate spiral" is a visualization designed by climate scientist Ed Hawkins from the National Centre for Atmospheric Science, University of Reading: https://www.climate-lab-book.ac.uk/sp…. Climate spiral visualizations have been widely distributed; a version was even part of the opening ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.