Remember Venus De Milo, the woman Ninja Turtle?

The creators of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles developed the title as a gag, and silliness is so interwoven into the concept that there was even a concert tour promoted on Oprah. By the late 1990s, however, the Turtles franchise was running on fumes. Saban—the studio behind the success of Power Rangers—decided to create a new live-action show more appealing to young girls with a fifth turtle.

But Venus De Milo was a "run-of-the-mill, poorly-conceived character … a one-woman walking 'don't list' for adding gender diversity to an established property".

Moviebob:

Notice that while the male turtles are named after artists, the female turtle is named after an art object?

Venus backfired horrifically, and is now regarded as one of the worst TMNT characters of all time. Yes, above the gun-totting, basketball-playing giraffe called Halfcourt:

Why is Venus so reviled? In the video embedded above, Moviebob gives his perspective about why Venus became such a figure of scorn in the TMNT fandom.