Stanley 2-quart thermos on sale

I've had one of these Stanley thermoses for at least 10 years. I've used it a lot and it still looks new, thanks to its durable finish. It's heavy, but that's the price to pay for keeping liquids hot or cool. Its wide mouth makes it easy to get ice cubes into the thermos. It's one of the best thermoses I've ever used, and I've used a lot over the years. I'd definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a thermos that will last a long time.