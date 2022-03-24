This innovative lighter and pipe combo makes any smoker instantly classier

Today's technology lets you pay your bills with the tap of a finger and even drive cars without touching the steering wheel. So it's only fitting that your smoking sessions be more elevated. After all, it's something you do nearly every day, so it's about time you took advantage of what today's smoking tech offers.

There's nothing wrong with striving to be a sleek smoker, which is exactly what you'll be with the Elektra PRO on hand. This unique gadget is both a pipe and a lighter, plus its completely rechargeable. Designed to withstand some severe wear and tear, the Elektra PRO can accompany you anywhere, from trips to the beach to walks around the block. And at a discounted $99.99 bucks, it's a total steal.

First and foremost, the Elektra PRO is straightforward to use, even if you're not used to gadgets like this. Simply load the pure ceramic bowl, ignite it with a simple click, and smoke to your heart's content. Protected by the pipe's super durable zinc alloy exoskeleton, it'll stay in shape for a long time, puff after puff. Plus, its bowl and heated coil fit in the above storage area for easy, spill-free transport.

Unlike other lighters out there, the Elektra PRO's heated coil is designed to ignite in rain or shine, so you can smoke whenever you need it. And since everything on the device is removable, from its ceramic bowl to its mouthpiece, you can clean it easily — it even comes with an included multipurpose poker/pack cleaning tool.

With a five-star rating on its manufacturer's site, you can bet the Elektra PRO will take your smoking sessions to new heights. From its simple, sleek design to its incredibly durable exterior, every smoker can benefit from a gadget like this.

Get the Elektra PRO: 2-in-1 Rechargeable Lighter + Pipe at 22% off for just $99.99.

Prices subject to change.