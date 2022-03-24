This map shows how many days have elapsed since a U.S. city has had a record-breaking temperature

The U.S. has gone 36 days without a city breaking a daily temperature high, and 256 days for an all-time temperature high. Check out The Pudding's interactive map here.

This map depicts temperature records in a similar design aesthetic: temperature records might seem "unprecedented," but in reality occur nearly every few weeks. Specifically, "daily high" records show that never-before-seen warm days are occurring year-round, not just in the heat of the summer months.

Or as Probable Futures reports, "Since the big change isn't the amount of energy coming in from the sun, summers are only slightly warmer, while spring, fall, and especially winter are much warmer. It's less that the Arctic is getting hotter and more that it is losing its cold."

Climate change is creating these conditions. As environmental data scientist Dr. Robert Rohde told the New York Times, "What were hot days in the past are becoming more common. What were very, very hot days in the past are now two or three times more common than they used to be."