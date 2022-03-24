The Wuzu Clay YouTuber combines ASMR, smooth jazz, stop-motion, and clay modeling to produce a pleasant video of how to make a Minecraft diorama. The finishing touch — casting the diorama in clear resin to represent water — is extra satisfying.
Watch this artist make a Minecraft diorama out of polymer clay
