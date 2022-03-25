There are a lot of great storytelling lessons that writers can learn from the work of Brian K Vaughan. But his collaboration with Fiona Staples on Saga, their ongoing YA/NC-17 sci-fi fantasy space family soap opera comic, goes even further. In the video above, Strip Panel Naked breaks down the simple but thoughtful narrative tricks and systems that help make the comic so damn compelling. If you're a storyteller of any kind, there are plenty of lessons you can learn here that apply beyond the comic book realm as well.
Breaking down the storytelling structures that make Saga so good
