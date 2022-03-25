Cruz Missile PR: Finally, a guaranteed way to ensure your book zooms to the top of Amazon's bestseller list!

Are you a struggling author? Do you fantasize about your book zooming to the top of Amazon's bestseller list? No problem! Just call Cruz Missile PR, "the only PR agency that guarantees it can get Ted Cruz to condemn your book," and you'll achieve instant success.

So how does it work? Simple. Just send the agency your book — any genre will do — and they will tell Senator Cruz that it contains critical race theory. He will then prominently display it on the Senate floor, and bingo. Your sales will soar to the top the very next day, just as "Antiracist Baby" and "The End of Policing" did.

See the Daily Show's video above for more details.