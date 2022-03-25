Eight cops enter house without warrant won't leave for 8 minutes despite the owner telling them to go repeatedly

Cops come to the wrong house and tell the occupant that they are responding to a 911 hangup call originating from a landline. The occupant tells them the house doesn't have a landline and asks them to leave. They won't leave and more cops arrive, asking more questions. The occupant gets understandably angry. As the video progresses we learn that the occupant previously made a complaint against the police department.

I wonder what happened to the person who actually made the 911 call and if they are OK? The cops seemed unconcerned about it.