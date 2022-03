Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright passed away earlier this week, and the folks at Gitmo gave her all the standard military respect, along with a side of fries.

They say a picture says a thousand words, so here it is:

The U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, honors the service of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, March 22, 2022. pic.twitter.com/TIkZv7SCXK — Carol Rosenberg (@carolrosenberg) March 24, 2022

At press time, the Hamburglar could not be reached for comment. Similarly, the Grimace has remained surprisingly mute around the subject of Albright's feelings towards dead Iraqi children.