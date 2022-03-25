"Mars and Beyond" is a 1957 Disney show about life on other planets

You can watch the full 52-minute episode of Mars and Beyond, from the Wonderful World of Disney television show, here. It was directed by Ward Kimbal and narrated by Paul Frees.

The episode is centered around what it would be like for a human to live on each planet in our solar system. It explains that most planets would be too hot or too cold for a person to survive on, but Mars might be a suitable home for us one day. Mars and Beyond features many beautiful illustrations of extraterrestrial creatures that one wouldn't expect to see in a typical educational film.

YouTube description: