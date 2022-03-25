Police searching for man who hid nails roadside at speed trap to flatten cop car tires

Police in Aurora, Ohio are searching for a man who allegedly hid nails where cops wait in their patrol cars to bust speeders. Apparently the gentleman hammered nails through boards and then buried the boards under gravel on the side of the road.

Fortunately for us a law abiding citizen observed a male in a blue plaid jacket with a beard situating the boards just perfectly in an attempt to flatten some tires," the police posted on Facebook. "The male likely parked in the Tinkers Trail area and fled on foot prior to officers arrival."

(Fox8)