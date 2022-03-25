This bug with many legs casts an incredible shadow as it takes a stroll in this video. The elongated shadow gives off the illusion that it's hopping up and down as it walks. It also makes the bug's tiny little legs look like bristles on the bottom of a scrub brush. The bug itself creeps me out, but I would totally keep the shadow as a pet.
This bug should get an award for having the coolest shadow
- all creatures great and small
- bless the beasts and the children
