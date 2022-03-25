Watch: a humiliated Madison Cawthorne admits voting against a funding bill he takes credit for passing

Madison Cawthorn, a Kremlin propagandist and alleged sex pest, is seen in this video posing with a giant cardboard check to fund infrastructure in the district he was elected to represent. While he was proudly holding up the check, someone in the room asked Cawthorne if he voted in favor of the bill.

"This particular appropriation we advocated for in the appropriations [inaudible], but the larger bill we voted against," he mumbles, probably wishing the questioner was a tree he could beat up.

"Did you vote for it, though?" the questioner repeated.

"As I just said, I think the larger bill we voted against," said Cawthorn, this time probably fantasizing about taking the questioner on one of his infamous "fun rides."