Watch this 1960's jazzy junkie flick

1961's "The Connection" is director Shirley Clarke's film of a play about making a cinema verite film—got that? In a dingy flat, some junkies await their "connection" to score a fix. In the process of "shooting" their footage, the filmmakers themselves become the subject of their own docu. Fake reenactments become a flop house hall of mirrors as real jazz musicians fake their way through syncing their own actual recordings. Hey, man, it's all twisted up but you'll make your own connections. As a character addresses us in the final "It's all yours now."

I watched it for free on Kanopy.

Trailer here: