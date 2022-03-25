Weird red light beam seen in Houston sky

Earlier this week, a strange vertical red beam of light appeared in the sky above Houston, Texas. After countless reports, KHOU 11 meteorologist Tim Pandajis thinks he has a possible explanation.

"We did get confirmation that there was ongoing flaring at one of the oil refineries," he said. "That bright light from the flare was being reflected like a mirror by ice crystals in the middle to upper levels of the atmosphere."

From KHOU: