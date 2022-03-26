A lifetime subscription to this elite fitness app is currently just $35

They say there's an app for everything. Indeed, the marketplace is saturated with excellent apps featuring workout programs, calming and meditation techniques, and recommendations for better sleep habits. Only the Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App combines all of those things at an elite level.

New users can subscribe to Ultrahuman — which is tailor-made to enhance the lives of professional athletes and casual joggers alike — for just $34.99 (down from $399) when you use coupon code DOWNLOADNOW during our Best of Digital Sale. Heck, anyone who wants to break a sweat or sleep a little better can benefit by learning from more than 100 premier athletes, neuroscience experts, and psychologists who contribute to Ultrahuman.

Ultrahuman has training for marathons, running, yoga, high-intensity interval training classes, tools for sleeping, bedtime stories, and much more. Athletes such as Crossfit champion Kara Saunders work with Ultrahuman, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. The app also provides in-the-moment analysis, including heart rate and calories burned. The app also tracks how impactful specific meditation and workout sessions were for you.

The workout programs are constructed for the individual user. Everything about the Ultrahuman is meant to enhance the wellness of you, the individual, whether it be exercise or bedtime stories to help you fall asleep naturally every night.

Ultrahuman is available on both Android and iOS. It has a 4.4 out of 5 stars average on Apple Store, 4.5 out of 5 on Google Play Store and has been featured in the Financial Times and Business Insider. "Ultrahuman uses a technology platform-based approach to improve experience and long-term results," wrote one TechCrunch reviewer.

This subscription, typically a $400 value, can radically improve your wellness, from your morning run to your nighttime slumber. You can easily spend more than that in a single month pursuing weightlifting, meditation, and yoga classes. At $34.99 using code DOWNLOADNOW, the Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App is a no-brainer.

Prices subject to change.