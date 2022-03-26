Watch: history of exoplanet observations as generative music

NASA set the 5000 exoplanets so-far observed to music—music defined by the date of each discovery.

On March 21, 2022, the number of known exoplanets passed 5,000 according to the NASA Exoplanet Archive. This 360-degree animation and sonification tracks humanity's discovery of the planets beyond our solar system over time. Turning NASA data into sounds allows users to hear the pace of discovery with additional information conveyed by the notes themselves.

There are about 1500 exoplanets within the 100-year round trip encompassed by our radio broadcasts, meaning nothing's there's willing to return the call. There are vastly more within the 200 lightyear-wide sphere they form, and none of those are able to get here faster than light. So the odds stack ever higher against the presence of nearby alien life with human-legible civilization, and ever in favor of there being other worlds our descendants might visit or live upon.

The delightful generative music reminded me of this: