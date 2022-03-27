Protect your online accounts for under $1.50 a month with LastPass

Every meaningful life or work-related activity requires a password in today's digital world. However, privacy seems like a rarity, especially with how easy it is for hackers (and even hacker puppets) to steal your login credentials. That's why you should consider taking extra steps to keep your information protected. An easy way to do this is by using a different password for each account.

The problem is trying to remember them all, and there's nothing more frustrating than being locked out of your accounts because you can't recall the one change you made the last time this happened. So why not have one software that stores all your passwords in one place and keeps them secure? Now, you can sit back, relax, and let LastPass Premium do all the remembering, thanks to our Best of Digital Sale. Just use code DOWNLOADNOW to get a full year for only $17.49.

It can be hard to keep up with all your passwords between your emails, credit cards, streaming subscriptions, and social media profiles. Instead of stressing over it, LastPass instantly saves passwords across all your devices so you can log in with just a few clicks. It can also generate strong, random passwords that are nearly impossible to crack. LastPass even monitors the dark web and alerts you if you're ever in danger.

The perks don't stop there. LastPass can autofill your payment and shipping info for a seamless, online checkout process. Not just great for passwords and payments, but LastPass also lets you store digital records like insurance cards, Wi-Fi passwords, membership subscriptions, and more. Need to share passwords or notes with family or colleagues? LastPass lets you do that at your discretion, avoiding possible mishaps. These features helped LastPass earn a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating from TechRadar.

LastPass can put your password-related struggles to rest, and its robust security features provide ease of mind. You can get one year of LastPass Premium for just $17.49 using coupon code DOWNLOADNOW at checkout — that's less than $1.50 per month to make your life a little less complicated.

Prices subject to change.