Dead projects and products by Microsoft and Google

Killed by Microsoft is the Microsoft graveyard; a free and open source list of discontinued Microsoft services, products, devices, and apps. We aim to be a source of factual information about the history surrounding Microsoft's dead projects. Contributors from around the world help compile, research, and maintain the information about dying and dead Microsoft products. You can join the discussion on GitHub. This project is derived from Killed By Google by Cody Ogden.

Looking around, I find a rather incomplete-looking Killed By Apple. Tempted to buy Killed By Sun dot com and just redirect it to this Wikipedia page.