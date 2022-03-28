Fox Nation host Lara Logan rambles on about "Darwin" and "The Rothschilds"

Fresh from calling Ukraine's President Zelenskyy a CIA puppet and the Jan 6. insurrection a false flag operation, Fox Nation host Lara Logan headed to And We Know to plumb the historical antecedents behind all this trouble: Charles Darwin and the Rothschilds.

Some vintage antisemitism right here. https://t.co/ECs3yuf7Ti — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) March 28, 2022

"Does anyone know who employed Darwin? Where Darwinism comes from? Look it up. The Rothschilds," Logan said. "It goes right back to 10 Downing Street. And the same people who employed Darwin. When he wrote his theory of evolution and so on and so on." (via Eric Hananoki)

Rothschild talk is, as Dan Murphy points out, the kind of old-school antisemitism that signals a true believer (the modern functional type needing plausible deniability prefers George Soros).

Logan's descent from CBS News to Fox and now to QAnon-positive vlog channels is quite something.