Fun on Mars is a wild animation by the Seasame Street animator Sally Cruikshank

Fun On Mars is an early video by Sally Cruikshank, a visionary animator who worked on Sesame Street. Cruikshank made "Fun on Mars" while she was a student at the San Francisco Art Institute. I experienced "Fun On Mars" as a psychedelic collage of animation experiments rather than a plot-oriented animation. It's far out. Cruikshank has a wonderful mind!

From Youtube:

I made this film when I went to the San Francisco Art Institute, after graduating from Smith a semester early. It was my reaction to California. "Sweeping the Clouds Away" is sung by Charles "Buddy" Rodgers, who was Mary Pickford's husband. huh? who? The doctored photo was of an astronaut on the moon– I thought he looked like a duck and made him one. From 1971… yikes!

