Pianos.pub is a database of public pianos that you can go right up to and play, currently tallying 8,287 public pianos in 117 countries around the world. The random page generates cool galleries of people playing public pianos.
Looking for a public piano? This website will help you find one
Stack rocks at this relaxing rock-stacking website
Neal Agarwal's neal.fun/rocks is a website where you can stack rocks. It's difficult but relaxing! Neal made several similar things to play around with. [via MetaFilter] READ THE REST
Tabletopy has sounds and ambience for table top gameplay
Tabletopy is a beautiful soundboard website with all the hits and ambiences you might need for a fantasy campaign: bustling towns and taverns, scary monsters and dungeons, era-appropriate weapons and musical themes. There's even a "night theme" to dim the site itself. READ THE REST
Minus is a finite social network with a limit of 100 posts—for life
Minus was created by Ben Grosser, and each user can only make 100 posts. Once you've made your 100 posts, there is no going back—that's it. On Minus, there are no likes, follows, or noisy notifications. The only visible metric on the site is a count down, showing how many posts each user has left.… READ THE REST
