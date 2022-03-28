Marjorie Taylor Greene and her absurd "girls bathroom" attack on Pete Buttigieg

The absurd and slanderous Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–GA) made yet another one of her bizarro statements over the weekend, this time insinuating that Pete and Chasten Buttigieg spend time in girls' bathrooms.

"Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycles, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls bathrooms," the unhinged lawmaker said about the United States secretary of transportation to a red-capped crowd at a Trump rally. (Video below.)

Of course this is the same anti-LGBTQ Qnut who attends white nationalist rallies, harassed a Parkland parent weeks after his child was killed in the high school shooting, and pretends to believe in Jewish space lasers to spread anti-semitic conspiracy theories, among a long list of outrageously unacceptable behavior from anyone, let alone a U.S. congressperson.

What owning bicycles and electric cars has to do with girls bathrooms is beyond comprehension, but of course the pod people in the audience eat up anything a MAGA trumper dumps on them.