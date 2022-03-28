Restaurant cancels "going to prison" bash to have been hosted by Capitol rioter who stole Pelosi's lectern

Caddy's Bradenton Island restaurant in Tampa, Florida has cancelled the "going to prison" party that US Capitol rioter Adam Johnson was planning to host. You'll recall that Johnson was the gentleman famously photographed absconding with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6, 2021. A restaurant manager told local news that they cancelled the party after hearing of a Facebook post promoting the event. "Come help me celebrate my last Friday of freedom before I go to prison for the lamest charge in history," read the post. From WKBN:

Stephen Ananicz, the general manager of Caddy's, said in a statement to WFLA after news of the cancellation spread that Caddy's was not aware of the event, however.

"Caddy's Bradenton is a family-friendly waterfront restaurant that had no knowledge of a 'going to prison' event being planned at its location," Ananicz said in a statement sent to WFLA.com Friday afternoon. "This event was never discussed or planned with anyone associated with the Caddy's brand."

Ananicz said that in the wake of reports about the restaurant cancelling Johnson's event, multiple staff members had received abusive or threatening messages via email and social media.