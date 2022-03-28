Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has symptoms of poisoning

Roman Abramovich and a team of peace negotiators are suffering from symptoms of poising after attending a meeting in Kyiv in early March. Sources told The Wall Steet Journal that Abramovich and the others have "red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands." The peace negotiators say they were poisoned by "hard-liners in Moscow" in an attempt to sabotage negotiations.

From The Wall Street Journal:

In 2018, Britain blamed Russia's intelligence services for a nerve-agent attack on Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military officer who defected to the United Kingdom, and his daughter Yulia. Both survived, as did a British police officer hospitalized after contact with the poison. A British woman later died after accidentally coming into contact with the nerve agent.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the Skripal poisoning.

Mr. Abramovich, who has longstanding links to President Vladimir Putin, became involved in attempts to end the war in Ukraine shortly after Moscow launched the invasion on Feb. 24, people familiar with the matter said.