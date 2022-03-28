The Oscars Academy said it doesn't "condone violence" even though it did nothing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars awards show last night, The Academy of Motion Pictures tweeted "The Academy does not condone violence of any form." But by allowing Smith to return to his seat and enjoy the rest of the show after committing the act of violence, its statement rings hollow.

In addition, the Academy seems to be carving out an exception for its code of conduct about not carving out exceptions for powerful people: "There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency."