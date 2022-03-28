There's nothing in the $137,000 Oscar gift bag I'd want. Here's my fantasy gift bag

Twenty-eight Oscar nominees received "Everybody Wins" gift bags. Recipients include Steven Spielberg, Will Smith, Olivia Colman, Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall. The bags contain merchandise and vouchers valued at $137,000. The IRS considers this to be taxable income. I wonder if anyone refused a bag to avoid the tax hit — I certainly would, because the stuff in the bag doesn't sound good to me.

From CNBC:

The most expensive item in this year's bag is a $50,000 three-night stay at Turin Castle in Scotland, inspired by Denzel Washington's "Best Actor" nomination for "The Tragedy of Macbeth." Guests who accept the offer will have full access to the 17th century castle, complete with butler service and a bagpiper welcome when they arrive. The bags also include 52 other items and experiences. Here are a few highlights: – A $12,000 "Celebrity Arms" liposuction procedure from cosmetic surgeon Dr. Thomas Su

– The title of "Lord" or "Lady of Glencoe," along with a small plot of land in Scotland

– $25,000 worth of home renovations from Los Angeles-based Maison Construction

– An assortment of "flavor wrapped" popcorn packages from Opopop

– Up to $10,000 worth of "treatments and rejuvenation procedures" from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich

– A $15,000 four-night stay for two at the Golden Door luxury resort and spa in Escondico, Calif.

– A small batch tea gift set from Oprah-approved The Chai Box

– A $1,200 life coaching session with wellness expert Kayote Joseph

Pass. It got me thinking – what kind of $137,000 gift bag would get me excited? Here's my first pass:

What would be on your fantasy gift bag list?