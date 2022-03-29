Actual rug inspired by crypto rug pull scams

A rug is a textile ground covering that really ties the room together without being permanently affixed to the floor or walls. A rug pull is when the minters of cryptocurrencies pump a token then fraudulently drain it of value before vanishing with all the real money. Rug Pull Rugs sells a rug inspired by rug pulls.

All your favorite crypto scams, now safely and securely under your feet. This area rug features hemmed edges and a coated backing. .: 100% Polyester Chenille

.: Hemmed edges

.: Grey underside

.: Note: Pre-constructed item. Size variance: 24" × 36" +/- 2"

The seller accepts fiat currency only and does not offer refunds. Note that the rugs are small, if not as small as the residual value of your altcoin wallet.