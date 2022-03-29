Alex Jones refuses to appear at deposition in lawsuit against him, saying it would cause him "significant stress"

Alex Jones, a nostrum peddler and conspiracy fabulist being sued for claiming the Sandy Hook school shooting that left 20 children dead was a hoax, refused to attend his scheduled deposition, citing a "sinus blockage." Jones's lawyers said that forcing him to participate in the deposition would cause him "significant stress."
Jones recorded an episode of his video show that day.
The plaintiff's lawyers have asked the judge to order Jones to appear and hold him in contempt for failing to appear.
From Law & Crime:
Jones, the plaintiffs said in their brief, "is so afraid of being deposed in this case that he refused to attend his own deposition, even after the Court ordered him to do so. His invented excuses for his absence only confirm his contempt."
Lafferty and Sherlach noted the convenient timing of both the appearance and resolution of Jones's condition, which the host described on air as a "sinus blockage."
"It is no coincidence that Mr. Jones's sinus cleared as soon as plaintiffs' counsel cleared Texas airspace," the plaintiffs brief said.
In addition to asking that Jones be held in contempt, plaintiffs had additional requests in order to sanction the repeatedly recalcitrant Jones. The proposed penalties include a finding of fact that Jones had malicious intent to harm the plaintiffs by "broadcasting lies about the plaintiffs and the Sandy Hook shooting," incarceration until he sits for his deposition, and payments of $25,000 to $50,000 per day until his deposition is complete.