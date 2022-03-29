Alex Jones refuses to appear at deposition in lawsuit against him, saying it would cause him "significant stress"

Alex Jones, a nostrum peddler and conspiracy fabulist being sued for claiming the Sandy Hook school shooting that left 20 children dead was a hoax, refused to attend his scheduled deposition, citing a "sinus blockage." Jones's lawyers said that forcing him to participate in the deposition would cause him "significant stress."

Jones recorded an episode of his video show that day.

The plaintiff's lawyers have asked the judge to order Jones to appear and hold him in contempt for failing to appear.

From Law & Crime: