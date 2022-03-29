Astonishing video of a beautiful, dusty carpenter's workshop in Sweden that doesn't actually exist

Digital artist Daniel Martinger invites us into this lovely carpenter's workshop which doesn't actually exist. From the project description:

A small cellar in the countryside in Sweden, where an older man spends his time doing carpentry. I have created everything from scratch, no photoscans used. except the rusty metal texture on the "tool wall" And the ground texture. (They are from Quixel). I used Zbrush, Substance Painter and Maya for assets and tiling textures.



I have always wanted to have my own little workshop in the basement. I really Like older environments without modern technology. Environments before I was born. It feels like it was better back then.